(RJD) chief has appointed an astrologer, Shankar Charan Tripathi, as his party’s national spokesperson. He said the new national spokesperson would also serve the purpose of “sorcery”. The chief is known to consult astrologers and godmen often. He had also reportedly changed the location of a swimming pool at his residence at the instance of an Such is his faith in matters of faith that he believes he would be able to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister and his ally-turned-foe Nitish Kumar at the Centre and in the state respectively with the help of black magic. He declared as much at a recent meeting with his party colleagues.