Mayhem' in Britain

Mayhem, the one-word headline on the front page of the Conservative-leaning tabloid Sun, neatly captured the implications of the hung verdict that British voters returned after the snap election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May on June 8. The fall of the pound sterling against the dollar and euro in the wake of the results only accentuated the crisis. The chaotic implications of Ms May’s April 18 decision go well beyond the narrow concerns of her party’s disastrous performance, from a comfortable majority after the 2015 elections to eight short of it in the 650-seat ...