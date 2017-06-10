Mayhem' in Britain

Mayhem, the one-word headline on the front page of the Conservative-leaning tabloid Sun, neatly captured the implications of the hung verdict that British voters returned after the snap election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May on June 8. The fall of the pound sterling against the dollar and euro in the wake of the results only accentuated the crisis. The chaotic implications of Ms May’s April 18 decision go well beyond the narrow concerns of her party’s disastrous performance, from a comfortable majority after the 2015 elections to eight short of it in the 650-seat ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?