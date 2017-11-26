Measuring the drama in the economy

We are in a time of great changes in the macroeconomy, with the combination of difficult initial conditions, demonetisation, and the goods and services tax (GST). The seasonally adjusted data shows that the listed firms got strong growth in the October-December 2016 and January-March 2017 quarters.

After that, growth dropped to roughly 5 per cent nominal from April to September this year. These features of the data are not visible in the conventional year-on-year changes. Listed firms release financial results every quarter. They generally have a strong finance department and a ...