Media's conduct must be above board

We must never forget that successive generations performed the duties required of them, towards society and the nation. That is how we achieved freedom. After Independence, the rights of citizens gained importance in public discourse. Unfortunately, over time we seem to have neglected our individual and collective sense of duty. This has in some way contributed to several ills that plague our society today. The need of the hour is to create a mass awakening towards “engaged, responsible, and aware citizens”. The civic sense of “entitlement” must be suitably balanced ...