Meet ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma, human face of technology

MD shares ways in which India can beat its job paradox and how technology can create a better world

The ISKCON temple in north Bengaluru is an unusual place to meet our guest for Lunch with BS. In the temple, a tourist attraction in the technology hub, houses the kitchen of Akshaya Patra, the non-profit that makes nutritious meals every day to keep thousands of children in school. The Akshaya Patra foundation runs industrial-style kitchens across India, working with several state governments in their mid-day meal programme. It follows best practices in sourcing, in ensuring the meals are healthy and throws open its audited books so that people know how the money it collects is ...

Raghu Krishnan