Meet and eat

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hosted a lunch for political leaders on Tuesday

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hosted a lunch for political leaders on Tuesday. Naidu’s lunches are eagerly awaited affairs for Delhi’s media corps and the political class for their sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. “Thank U @VPSecretariat @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji for the lunch you hosted for ministers and Opposition leaders. In your favourite rhyme, ‘no meeting, only eating’,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien tweeted after the lunch. 
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 22:33 IST

