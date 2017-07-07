Meet Jim Egan, the BBC's man around the world

Jim Egan, 48, waited patiently while an immigration officer at New York’s JFK Airport checked his passport. The CEO of BBC Global News, who was on a routine business trip to the US in January this year, knew from experience that US immigration officers are tough sorts. This one looked at Egan’s passport for a bit, paused and then said, “You are the guys who don’t make your stuff up.” As I break into a laugh so does Egan. “This is the kind of thing that makes everything worthwhile,” he says. Over the four-odd years that I have known ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?