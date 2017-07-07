Meet Jim Egan, the BBC's man around the world

Egan tells that fake news brings to the fore the role of trust in journalism

Jim Egan, 48, waited patiently while an immigration officer at New York’s JFK Airport checked his passport. The CEO of BBC Global News, who was on a routine business trip to the US in January this year, knew from experience that US immigration officers are tough sorts. This one looked at Egan’s passport for a bit, paused and then said, “You are the guys who don’t make your stuff up.” As I break into a laugh so does Egan. “This is the kind of thing that makes everything worthwhile,” he says. Over the four-odd years that I have known ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar