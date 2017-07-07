TRENDING ON BS
Shekhar Gupta: Breaking the two-and-a-half-front siege
Business Standard

Meet Jim Egan, the BBC's man around the world

Egan tells that fake news brings to the fore the role of trust in journalism

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

Jim Egan, 48, waited patiently while an immigration officer at New York’s JFK Airport checked his passport. The CEO of BBC Global News, who was on a routine business trip to the US in January this year, knew from experience that US immigration officers are tough sorts. This one looked at Egan’s passport for a bit, paused and then said, “You are the guys who don’t make your stuff up.”  As I break into a laugh so does Egan. “This is the kind of thing that makes everything worthwhile,” he says. Over the four-odd years that I have known ...

