Meet Karan Bajwa, IBM's transformation man

The top boss at IBM in the country has always had his base in Bengaluru, from where the global tech major runs its massive operations for India and the world. Not Karan Bajwa, who took charge as managing director of IBM India in January. The self-confessed workaholic is based in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi. He shuttles to Bengaluru often to meet colleagues and customers, as he looks to transform the company, known for its diversity, to “sing one song” or stand as one IBM. The task is huge, admits Bajwa, though he sees it as an opportunity rather than a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?