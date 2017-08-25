Meet Karan Bajwa, IBM's transformation man

The top boss at IBM in the country has always had his base in Bengaluru, from where the global tech major runs its massive operations for India and the world. Not Karan Bajwa, who took charge as managing director of IBM India in January. The self-confessed workaholic is based in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi. He shuttles to Bengaluru often to meet colleagues and customers, as he looks to transform the company, known for its diversity, to “sing one song” or stand as one IBM. The task is huge, admits Bajwa, though he sees it as an opportunity rather than a ...