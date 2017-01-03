Mending sports administration

Two developments in the Indian sports arena underline the urgent need for a law regulating India’s fast-growing sports industry. One was the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to sack Anurag Thakur, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and other BCCI office-bearers for disobeying recommendations of a court-ordered panel. This action highlighted, more than anything else, the ambiguous nature of sports administration in India, operating as it does in the grey areas between private enterprise and national interest. The second was the strange decision, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?