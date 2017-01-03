Mending sports administration

Govt would do well to lay down ground rules

Govt would do well to lay down ground rules

Two developments in the Indian sports arena underline the urgent need for a law regulating India’s fast-growing sports industry. One was the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to sack Anurag Thakur, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and other BCCI office-bearers for disobeying recommendations of a court-ordered panel. This action highlighted, more than anything else, the ambiguous nature of sports administration in India, operating as it does in the grey areas between private enterprise and national interest. The second was the strange decision, ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment