Mengistu Alemayehu: The right way of making money

Mengistu Alemayehu says he has been to more countries than he can count, (“I know more than a hundred of them reasonably well’), courtesy his job at International Finance Corporation (IFC). By that yardstick, the 49-year-old bachelor has spent a long time in India — close to three years as IFC’s director, South Asia.

Though he stays in Washington DC for 20 days a month even now, Alemayehu, who grew up in the mountains in Addis Ababa, says India — Hindi movies, in particular — is familiar territory. That’s because of his Indian English teachers ...