Mergers do not help

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya warned of a “little more pain in the near term” while announcing the bank’s results on Friday. That was enough for the market to respond negatively with the stock slumping over 4 per cent on Monday. As the numbers showed, the “little pain” was a huge understatement — while the bank as a standalone entity reported a profit of Rs 2,800 crore for the fourth quarter and Rs 10,484 crore for the full year, the new consolidated SBI after the merger of four associate banks made a loss of Rs 390 crore ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?