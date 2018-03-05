Message from Northeast: Assembly results herald major shifts in politics

From sweeping the polls in Tripura to being in the driver’s seat in Nagaland and being the kingmaker in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had an even more rousing start to 2018 than its landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh at the beginning of 2017. Even though the three states contribute just five Lok Sabha seats, yet the political message is priceless for the BJP.

Together with recent victories in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, the BJP has ripped apart the tag of being just a North-India party, as it now dominates the seven sister states of the Northeast. The ...