In the age of viral posts, are also being made through internet memes. At an event, Communist Party of India leader was seen flaunting a mobile phone with a cover that had the now popular words “Yeh bik gayi hai Gormint (this government has been sold)” displayed on it. The words come from a viral post of a woman criticising the government in Pakistan. Was looking to draw attention to his and his party’s pet peeves without saying them in so many words?