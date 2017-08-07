MGNREGA payout delays underestimated

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provides a minimum of 100 days of work in a year for every rural household at a minimum wage. Because of MGNREGA, for the first time in the country, a transaction-based Management Information System (MIS) has been made available in the public domain; a great feather in the cap of transparency. Any essential safeguard in MGNREGA is delay compensation to be paid, as penalty, when workers don’t receive wages within 15 days of completion of work. Despite several progressive measures, payment delays are rampant and the ...