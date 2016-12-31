Michael Pinto: How many hub ports do we need?

Vizhinjam port, it is hoped, will do what Vallarpadam failed to do - provide greater competition to Colombo in the transhipment space

The government hasn’t established a major port since Ennore was inaugurated about 15 years ago but, thanks to their benign encouragement, new ports continue to multiply. Gangavaram, Kattupalli and Krishnapatnam came up in quick succession and now the talk is of Wadhwan in Maharashtra, Vizhinjam in Kerala and Colachel in Tamil Nadu. Through reasoned argument, experts have shown the futility of setting up a port at Colachel, barely 35 km away from the upcoming port at Vizhinjam, but so far there is little indication that the government will heed their advice. It is not clear ...

Michael Pinto