Michael Pinto: The independence of independent directors

Independent directors must grow out of the shadow of those who invited them to join the board

Independent directors must grow out of the shadow of those who invited them to join the board

To be an independent director these days is risky. It is akin to facing James Anderson in his comfort zone when the atmosphere is heavy, the ball is swinging and the pitch is a green top. Earlier, independent directors were panned for supporting the promoters in all that they did. Now they are being panned because some, at least, are standing up to be counted. Fingers have been pointed at Nusli Wadia's timing in raising questions about governance in Tata Group companies. His criticism of decisions taken on the Nano, on the acquisition of Corus and a host of other points ...

Michael Pinto