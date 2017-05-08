Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the progress of the under-construction metro rail in Mumbai between midnight and 3.30 am during a recent tour of the city’s suburbs. The idea was not to disturb regular traffic movement. The CM is hoping the project will be completed by the time elections are held in the state in 2019. But looking at the progress of some other infrastructure projects — such as Mumbai Monorail, the first phase of which has missed many deadlines for completion — Mumbaikars are keeping their fingers crossed.
Midnight inspection
CM is hoping the project will be completed by the time elections are held in the state in 2019
Business Standard May 8, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
