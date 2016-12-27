Mihir S Sharma: All the President's books

Barack Obama is not just a reader, he is a genuine writer

Barack Obama is not just a reader, he is a genuine writer

Among the many, many extraordinary aspects of the presidential transition that is shortly to occur in the United States is this: That country is losing one of its best-read presidents, and will gain instead one of the least likely to have ever read a book. Does that matter? What difference does a leader’s reading material make, anyway? Let’s look just at these two individuals — Barack Obama and Donald Trump — as a start towards answering that question. First, let’s compare the two men’s attitude to books. Mr Obama is ...

Mihir S Sharma