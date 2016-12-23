Mihir S Sharma: No compromise

There is an assumption we must revisit about the right-wing, populist turn in global politics

Donald Trump is a sore winner. This has come as something of a surprise. Everyone expected him to be a sore loser, but nobody expected that, were he to win, he would nevertheless declare his own election rigged, constantly grouse about what Hillary Clinton’s campaign got wrong, or keep up his assault on the media. He was supposed to be too busy exulting in his success. But, oddly enough, the angry victimhood that primarily endeared him to his fervent supporters has not ebbed at all since November 9. Nor has the online venom of Trump supporters been toned down even ...

