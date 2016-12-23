Mihir S Sharma: No compromise

Donald Trump is a sore winner. This has come as something of a surprise. Everyone expected him to be a sore loser, but nobody expected that, were he to win, he would nevertheless declare his own election rigged, constantly grouse about what Hillary Clinton’s campaign got wrong, or keep up his assault on the media. He was supposed to be too busy exulting in his success. But, oddly enough, the angry victimhood that primarily endeared him to his fervent supporters has not ebbed at all since November 9. Nor has the online venom of Trump supporters been toned down even ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?