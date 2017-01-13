Mihir Sharma: Truth and a cartoon

Editorial cartoon and the reaction to it serves to crystallise a moment in time

Every now and then, an editorial cartoon — and the reaction to it — serves to crystallise a moment in time far better than 10,000 talking heads. The moment we’re in was awaiting its cartoon, and now it may have found one. About a fortnight ago, the New Yorker published a cartoon, which showed an irate man in an airplane standing up and addressing his fellow passengers: “These smug pilots have lost touch with regular passengers like us. Who thinks I should fly the plane?” Around him, dozens of hands are going up. It’s funny because it’s true, ...

