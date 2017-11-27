Miles from making a mark

Prior to 1991, India had four Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) — popularly known as A, B, C and L, for the cities that host them.

In 1996, two new IIMs were started — one in Indore and the second in Kozhikode, Kerala. And then suddenly in a flurry and kind of mad rush, in the 2000s, the government announced another 13 new institutes all across the country, taking the total number of IIMs to 20. The government was giving in to a consistent and growing demand for MBA seats; through the 1990s, the private sector had been adding a host of MBA institutes to meet the ever ...