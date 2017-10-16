Ministerial innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is a man who brims with ideas. On Monday, Gadkari held a get-together for journalists and the government’s information service officers and regaled them not only with anecdotes but also his sundry plans for the clutch of ministerial portfolios that he handles. As his guests partook of Maharashtrian snacks, Gadkari showcased how he has put newspapers to good use by encouraging they be made into baskets. The minister has also been instrumental in encouraging the use of bamboos for making items of daily use, including shirts. According to sources, Gadkari has sent three shirts made of a mix of bamboo and cotton to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gadkari is the minister for roads, transport and highways, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.