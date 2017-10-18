Mismanagement of water

The recent water crisis in a large part of the national capital is another pointer to mismanagement that plagues water supply systems in most Indian cities. The hardships caused to the people by such glitches can be averted with advance planning and better coordination among different agencies. Most Indian cities are perpetually water starved. According to official reckoning, 22 of the country’s 32 major cities are beset with acute water shortage. Apart from megacities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, many fast-growing small and medium cities such as Jamshedpur, Kanpur, ...