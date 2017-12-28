Missing in action

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill', commonly known as the 'Triple Talaq' Bill. While members of nearly all the parties participated in the discussion, those from Trinamool Congress (TMC) were conspicuous by their absence. TMC is the third largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha and the ruling party in West Bengal. The state has one of the highest percentages of Muslims and so other parties looked forward to hearing its views on the issue. TMC leaders claimed that they didn't take part to protest the introduction and discussion of the Bill at a short notice. There was another reason. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently touring Sagar Island to oversee the preparations for the annual Gangasagar pilgrimage, and there was a communication gap between TMC Lok Sabha members and her over the position that the party should take on the contentious Bill.