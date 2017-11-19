Missing report card

2017 would be the first time in 12 years that Bihar Chief Minister will not present an annual report card on development initiatives and progress in the state made during the year. Since coming to power in 2005, Kumar made presentation of a report card an annual ritual; a few days back, however, he announced he would do away with the practice.

As expected, his rivals grabbed the opportunity with both hands to run down his government.

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and national vice-president of the party alleged the many scams that have surfaced during the CM’s regime — the Srijan scam, the toilet scam and the jambuster scam for instance — are the real reasons for not releasing the report card.

On his part, Kumar said “the government with the BJP has just been formed in July this year so there was no question of releasing the report”.