What is common between Arnab Goswami, who resigned recently as the editor-in-chief and a news anchor on Times Now and ET Now, and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan? Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has the answer. “1. Both talked a lot. 2. We were critical about them. 3. We now miss them,” he tweeted.
Missing them
People missing Arnab Goswami and Raghuram Rajan
Business Standard December 22, 2016 Last Updated at 23:36 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK2l1V
