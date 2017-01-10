Mistrys own 2.17% of capital: Tata Sons

Mistry family got the same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran in Tata Tele deal

Mistry family got the same 'advantage' as Sivasankaran in Tata Tele deal

After a brief ceasefire during the Christmas holidays, the turf war between former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata has restarted, with Tata Sons saying the Mistrys have no locus standi to move the National Company Law Board (NCLT) as they own only 2.17 per cent stake in the total issued share capital of Tata Sons instead of the minimum 10 per cent required to file such a petition. Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, two investment companies of the Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji group, as 18.37 per cent shareholders of ...

Dev Chatterjee & Abhineet Kumar