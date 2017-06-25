Mixed show at Cannes

Record score, but quality of digital ads is still the missing link

The 64th edition of the Cannes Ad Fest, which concluded in the French resort town on Saturday, turned out to be India’s best outing at the global advertising festival. At 39 metals and a Grand Prix, it was a sterling performance and exceeded the previous highest tally in 2013 by a large enough margin. Some of the metal-winning works showed how advertising creativity has come of age in India. Take McCann's ‘Immunity Charm’, Leo Burnett’s ‘Roads that Honk’, Taproot’s ‘Adidas Odds’ and JWT's ‘#MyDaughterWill’. They ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment