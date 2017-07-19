Mockery of the system

With reference to the report, “‘VIP treatment’ for imprisoned Sasikala: DMK demands probe” (July 18), criminals are sent to prison by courts of law, as punishment for proven crimes. The purpose is twofold — to prevent them from committing another such offence, at least during the term of imprisonment, and to provide them sufficient time to reflect and reform.

However, in India, one is dismayed to hear about the five-star comforts enjoyed by some high-profile VIP criminals in jails. So much so that these inmates are able to continue their criminal activities with impunity, as they have unrestricted access to mobile phones, not to speak of other modes of communication.

This makes a mockery of our criminal justice system and the huge cost borne by taxpayers for the upkeep of jails.

V Jayaraman Chennai

M G Warrier Mumbai

