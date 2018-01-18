Modernisation of official statistics

In the pursuit of collaborative federalism with focus on balanced regional development, formulation of credible plans right from village level and their execution and monitoring at different levels of governance is an aspirational objective of the Niti Aayog.

We need a spatial big data warehouse (analytics) having micro data, geo-coded, along with tools for extraction of relevant information, their quantitative analysis along with dashboards for assisting governance at all levels. We should at least have district at base level which has about two million people and a well-established ...