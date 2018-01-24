JUST IN
New India vs Other India: When will we get on the digital highway?
Business Standard

Modi's Davos pitch and Patanjali's anti-MNC ads in news dailies on same day

Not far from the news item on the same day, in some newspapers, was an ad by yoga guru Ramdev-led consumer goods company Patanjali

Business Standard 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. Photo: Reuters

Most news dailies carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Davos slamming protectionism as their main story yesterday. Not far from the news item on the same day, in some newspapers, was an ad by yoga guru Ramdev-led consumer goods company Patanjali. “This Republic day, join Patanjali’s Swadeshi movement to protect India from the loot of foreign companies,” the ad said adding that MNCs were running away with "loot" worth thousands of crores to their countries.

First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 22:35 IST

