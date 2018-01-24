Modi's Davos pitch and Patanjali's anti-MNC ads in news dailies on same day

-
-
Most news dailies carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Davos slamming protectionism as their main story yesterday. Not far from the news item on the same day, in some newspapers, was an ad by yoga guru Ramdev-led consumer goods company Patanjali. “This Republic day, join Patanjali’s Swadeshi movement to protect India from the loot of foreign companies,” the ad said adding that MNCs were running away with "loot" worth thousands of crores to their countries.
