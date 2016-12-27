Modi's gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to engage directly with the people of India have taken several imaginative forms of which Mann Ki Baat radio broadcasts, tweets and text messages are only some examples. Now, he is also communicating his approval for what he deems patriotic acts via public sector companies. Thus, a customer of a government-owned cooking gas distributor was the bemused recipient of an 18” x 18” plaque, hand-delivered by the dealer, thanking her for forfeiting the subsidy. The plaque, however, bears
Modi’s picture and a long discourse in Hindi on his work for the country. According to the dealer, the plaque may be displayed on the wall.
Business Standard December 27, 2016 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
