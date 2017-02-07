If Narendra Modi masks became the leitmotif of the 2014 general elections, Modi sarees are set to become the signature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigning in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls slated for later this month. The strategy, say observers, is aimed to soothe the nerves of women voters, who are upset with frequent price hikes and demonetisation. The move might also help the BJP position itself as an alternative to the Shiv Sena, whose women activists are known to wear sarees in its signature saffron colour.
Modi sarees to woo women voters
Modi sarees are set to become the signature of the BJP campaign
Business Standard February 7, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTMUNM
If Narendra Modi masks became the leitmotif of the 2014 general elections, Modi sarees are set to become the signature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigning in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls slated for later this month. The strategy, say observers, is aimed to soothe the nerves of women voters, who are upset with frequent price hikes and demonetisation. The move might also help the BJP position itself as an alternative to the Shiv Sena, whose women activists are known to wear sarees in its signature saffron colour.
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU