TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials

Gorkhaland blues
Business Standard

Modi-Trump meet in US: Pursuing national interest is the safest bet

How the twain will meet remains a truly open question and may well come down to personal chemistry.

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump on Monday has a low-key aura, principally because the maverick nature of the United States’ 45th President has set the bar low in terms of expectations. Will Mr Modi be able to replicate the personal rapport he enjoyed with Barack Obama, reversing the deterioration of Indo-US relations in the last days of the United Progressive Alliance? Although they are deemed to have many things in common, Mr Trump’s erratic policy stances — radically reversing some or depending on doubtful facts for others — add a serious ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Modi-Trump meet in US: Pursuing national interest is the safest bet

How the twain will meet remains a truly open question and may well come down to personal chemistry.

How the twain will meet remains a truly open question and may well come down to personal chemistry. Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump on Monday has a low-key aura, principally because the maverick nature of the United States’ 45th President has set the bar low in terms of expectations. Will Mr Modi be able to replicate the personal rapport he enjoyed with Barack Obama, reversing the deterioration of Indo-US relations in the last days of the United Progressive Alliance? Although they are deemed to have many things in common, Mr Trump’s erratic policy stances — radically reversing some or depending on doubtful facts for others — add a serious ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Modi-Trump meet in US: Pursuing national interest is the safest bet

How the twain will meet remains a truly open question and may well come down to personal chemistry.

Narendra Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump on Monday has a low-key aura, principally because the maverick nature of the United States’ 45th President has set the bar low in terms of expectations. Will Mr Modi be able to replicate the personal rapport he enjoyed with Barack Obama, reversing the deterioration of Indo-US relations in the last days of the United Progressive Alliance? Although they are deemed to have many things in common, Mr Trump’s erratic policy stances — radically reversing some or depending on doubtful facts for others — add a serious ...

image
Business Standard
177 22