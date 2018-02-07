JUST IN
Mohan Bhagwat's 10-day Bihar visit kindles 'violent' speculations

Bhagwat's 10-day visit is to plan the blueprint for fanning communal tension, alleged Congress spokesperson Prem Mishra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 10-day visit to Bihar has led to much speculation among Opposition parties in the state because he is not expected to inaugurate an institution or participate in a religious event like he did during his recent previous visits to the state.

State Congress leaders couldn’t hide their consternation. Bhagwat’s 10-day visit is to plan the blueprint for fanning communal tension, alleged Congress spokesperson Prem Mishra. “If peace and harmony deteriorates, Nitish will be responsible,” he added.

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 22:56 IST

