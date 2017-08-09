Monetary policy dilemmas

My first reaction to last week’s rate cut was that it was too little, too late. But I later felt that there are more serious issues in the thinking of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) behind rate setting. Let me start with the minutes of the June meeting of the MPC released in July. Viral Acharya, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a member of the MPC, has been quoted as arguing that “tolerance for a slightly higher real rate of interest is justified to ensure that weak banks do not find relatively low the hurdle rate for ever-greening of bank ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?