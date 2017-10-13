Monkey business vs the police

The other day, I heard the strangest story from Kamini. Last week, her husband, who is overseeing the construction of their house in Odisha’s Sambalpur, had Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from under his pillow. “The money was hard-earned,” said she tearfully. “It will take us another year to save so much again; further, this loss will delay the completion of the house,” she said. Her husband wanted to go to the police, but family and neighbours wanted to conduct their own investigation first. Lord Hanuman could help them much more than the police, they said. So instead of ...