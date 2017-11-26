'Monkeys are good for markets'

Investor and fund manager Veliyath Porinju’s recent comment on investors has sparked a debate in market circles. Porinju had said markets consisted of 10 per cent bulls, 10 per cent bears and the rest were monkeys. Referring to that comment, another millionaire investor said recently that monkeys should be loved rather than hated. “It is good that we have so many monkeys in the market. They bring liquidity, they make money for brokers and they propel markets,” he said on the sidelines of an event.