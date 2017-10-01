Monsoon relief

A full assessment of the performance and impact of this year’s monsoon on agriculture and economy will take some more time even though the four-month season technically ended on September 30. That’s because the monsoon is still active in other parts of the country despite having retreated from the north. Besides, even crop sowing is not over as yet. However, what can safely be assumed is that there is hardly any cause for concern regardless of the total rainfall being 5 per cent below average and its spread over time and space being slightly uneven. Most of the rain-deficient ...