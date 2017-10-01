Monsoon relief

A full assessment of the performance and impact of this year’s monsoon on agriculture and economy will take some more time even though the four-month season technically ended on September 30. That’s because the monsoon is still active in other parts of the country despite having retreated from the north. Besides, even crop sowing is not over as yet. However, what can safely be assumed is that there is hardly any cause for concern regardless of the total rainfall being 5 per cent below average and its spread over time and space being slightly uneven. Most of the rain-deficient ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?