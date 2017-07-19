More pressure ahead for IT sector

The two information technology (IT) bellwethers Infosys and TCS have both delivered first quarter results worth comment. Infosys beat consensus expectations on revenue and margins and retained guidance for the fiscal. TCS underperformed consensus and saw reduction in headcount. Both companies sounded fairly upbeat, but it's not clear if the bad times are over. In sequential terms, Infosys saw marginal revenue growth of 2.7 per cent to $2.65 billion (dollar constant currency), while it saw marginal erosion of profitability. Net was up about 1.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?