More pressure ahead for telcos

As incumbents launched competitive tariffs to match those of Reliance Jio

Telecom stocks were under pressure over the last week as incumbents launched competitive tariffs to match those of Reliance Jio (RJio), which could lead to revenue loss and muted margins. Idea Cellular's management also highlighted this week that its priority is to protect its user base, especially high-value customers in the midst of a steep decline in voice and data pricing. Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone introduced unlimited plans recently priced between Rs 144 and Rs 349 for unlimited calls both on their networks and outside of it. 4G users will get ...

Ram Prasad Sahu