More sensitivity, please

In the column, “An unequal position for soldiers” (November 6), Karan Thapar notes how the armed forces
have been discriminated against by the government. The reasons are neither far to seek nor difficult to appreciate. Their salaries, protocol and status are decided by bureaucrats, who have little first-hand knowledge of their onerous responsibilities and adverse work conditions. It is impossible for bureaucrats to imagine the rigour of vigilance duty at Siachen.
Second, the practice of the chief of the forces reporting to the defence
secretary has created a notion of superiority in the latter although the relationship should be one of parity at least.
Third, as the government is accustomed to changing its mind after noisy protests, it is complacent to the needs of the forces. The government does not fear being taken over by the armed forces.
The result is the armed forces
are called upon to do more civilian duties, which is often against their ethics, and are paid less than those who are supposed to do the job.
Y G Chouksey Pune
Letters
can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU