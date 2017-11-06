More sensitivity, please

In the column, “An unequal position for soldiers” (November 6), Karan Thapar notes how the have been discriminated against by the government. The reasons are neither far to seek nor difficult to appreciate. Their salaries, protocol and status are decided by bureaucrats, who have little first-hand knowledge of their onerous responsibilities and adverse work conditions. It is impossible for bureaucrats to imagine the rigour of vigilance duty at

Second, the practice of the chief of the forces reporting to the secretary has created a notion of superiority in the latter although the relationship should be one of parity at least.

Third, as the government is accustomed to changing its mind after noisy protests, it is complacent to the needs of the forces. The government does not fear being taken over by the

The result is the are called upon to do more civilian duties, which is often against their ethics, and are paid less than those who are supposed to do the job.

The solution is to make the more sensitive and more sincere towards the How about requiring the secretary to spend at least a month in difficult terrain, including need not indulge in lip service if they are not going to make serious efforts to reduce injustice to

Y G Chouksey Pune

