More surveys, less jobs

Beginning this week the government will launch an ambitious enterprise survey to measure employment in medium, small and micro enterprises. The survey will focus on the unorganised sector, ie enterprises that employ less than 10 workers.

The survey will be conducted by the Labour Bureau and according to media reports it will use the 2013-14 Economic Census as its base. Last April, the government initiated Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), a household survey conducted by National Sample Survey Organisation to measure unemployment. Results of both surveys are expected by late 2018 or ...