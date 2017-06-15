TRENDING ON BS
More than a price pinch

State-owned oil marketing companies have a long history of rivalry that is set to intensify

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan
State-owned oil marketing companies have a long history of rivalry that is set to intensify as dynamic pricing of petrol and diesel kicks off from Friday. At a meeting held to sign a joint-venture agreement for the world’s largest refinery in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan couldn’t resist making an oblique reference to the issue. “These people sit together for meetings at the petroleum ministry, magar bahar jaakar yeh log koi India-Pakistan se kam nahi (but otherwise their relationship resembles that between India and Pakistan),” he said as representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation sat among his audience.

