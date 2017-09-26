More than just a visit

Rahul Gandhi’s three-day tour of election-bound was not bereft of symbolism. Though his poll strategy rests on the twin themes of unemployment and distress in the agriculture sector, Gandhi began the trip with a visit to the Dwarkadhish temple. While he reiterated that being secular does not mean being irreligious, Congress leaders stressed the fact that three generations of the family — Indira, Rajiv and — had visited the famous temple. Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil went a step further. “We don’t remember Ram or Krishna during elections only. Generation after generation, we carry our legacy. This is our sanskar,” he tweeted.

