'Mother' makes the difference

-
ALSO READCan give free food to all under food security Act if states cooperate: Ram Vilas Paswan Why Paswan is unhappy with sugar producer's association Disclose how revenue earned from service charge was used: Paswan to hotels ISMA's 2016-17 sugar output estimate misleading, no imports required now: Paswan Chatterbox: Ram temple brings back focus on Ram Vilas Vedanti, again
-
What is the difference between the private sector and the government sector? Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan explained it with an analogy while stressing the point that people have good reason to believe that the private sector performed better than the public sector in most circumstances. According to him, one was a “mother”, the other a “nurse”. The government sector was the “nurse”, who worked a fixed eight hours and didn't bother about profit and loss; the private sector was the “mother”, who was always there for her child. Is it any wonder that a child always clung to the mother?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU