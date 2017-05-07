'Mother' makes the difference

Ram Vilas Paswan sais that private sector performed better than public sector in most circumstances

What is the difference between the private sector and the government sector? Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution explained it with an analogy while stressing the point that people have good reason to believe that the private sector performed better than the public sector in most circumstances. According to him, one was a “mother”, the other a “nurse”. The government sector was the “nurse”, who worked a fixed eight hours and didn't bother about profit and loss; the private sector was the “mother”, who was always there for her child. Is it any wonder that a child always clung to the mother?



