Motherson Sumi plays M&A game again

Motherson Sumi has perhaps mastered the art of acquisitions. In the past, the Street has seen how it has turned around loss-making companies. Analysts have little doubt that it’s latest shopping, PKC, will be a hit. The numbers also instil confidence, and suggest that Motherson will benefit from the deal, financially as well as in achieving its long-term goals. PKC is a listed company, headquartered in Finland. It specialises in wiring harness for commercial vehicles and has a strong foothold in North America and Europe. The best feature about PKC is that ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?