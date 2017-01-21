Motherson Sumi plays M&A game again

PKC buy is earnings-accretive and will boost revenues by 17% in initial year

Motherson Sumi has perhaps mastered the art of acquisitions. In the past, the Street has seen how it has turned around loss-making companies. Analysts have little doubt that it’s latest shopping, PKC, will be a hit. The numbers also instil confidence, and suggest that Motherson will benefit from the deal, financially as well as in achieving its long-term goals. PKC is a listed company, headquartered in Finland. It specialises in wiring harness for commercial vehicles and has a strong foothold in North America and Europe. The best feature about PKC is that ...

Hamsini Karthik