Motherson Sumi steps on gas with Rs 94,000-cr overseas order book, PKC buy

Brokerage upgrades on the back of a strong outlook for its domestic and overseas businesses resulted in the Motherson Sumi stock touching its 52-week high on Monday. Robust growth in domestic passenger vehicle space and higher content per car as well as rising order book and commissioning of new plants at its international subsidiaries will help bring in more revenues as well as margins for Motherson, the global auto components maker. In addition, the recent acquisition of PKC will be yet another growth driver as it will expand its client base in the commercial vehicle wiring harness ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?