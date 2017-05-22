Motherson Sumi steps on gas with Rs 94,000-cr overseas order book, PKC buy

Reduction in gross debt, margin gains should help achieve target of 20% ROCE by FY19

Brokerage upgrades on the back of a strong outlook for its domestic and overseas businesses resulted in the Motherson Sumi stock touching its 52-week high on Monday. Robust growth in domestic passenger vehicle space and higher content per car as well as rising order book and commissioning of new plants at its international subsidiaries will help bring in more revenues as well as margins for Motherson, the global auto components maker. In addition, the recent acquisition of PKC will be yet another growth driver as it will expand its client base in the commercial vehicle wiring harness space in North America and Europe. Given the strong order book of 13 billion euros (Rs 94,000 crore) for its two international subsidiaries as of March 2017, up by about a billion euros (or Rs 7,215 crore) since the first half of FY17, analysts expect the overseas subsidiaries to grow their revenues to the tune of 18 per cent annually in the FY17-19 period. Revenues of the two key subsidiaries (SMR and ...

Ram Prasad Sahu