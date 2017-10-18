Mr Modi by the book (and the comic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is putting together a detailed plan, according to a report by Nitin Sethi in scroll.in, that “suggests a well-coordinated media blitzkrieg” (“PMO orders ministries: Insert favourable opinion in media, get independent experts to back policies”, October 9). Particularly striking about this campaign is that it is deemed necessary despite the existence of a robust body of literature devoted to Mr Modi himself. Most PMs get critical post-mortems — no one more so than Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. ...