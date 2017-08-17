Mr Modi's turnaround on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day comments on Jammu and Kashmir were startling. Especially to those who assumed that the following was the Indian government’s policy: First, that this was an issue of jihadists and separatists. Second, that all Kashmiri protesters were separatists or jihadists. Third, that they should be put down when in protest. Fourth, they should be ignored otherwise, and talks with them were useless. Fifth, that the pandits would be used as a prop while hammering down criticism of the state’s disproportionate use of force. ...